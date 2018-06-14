Etsy thinks raising fees will lure sellers away from eBay

Simultaneously, it's introducing a $10 per month Etsy Plus subscription that gives you the option of a custom web domain, a tailored "featured items" section and discounted custom packaging. An Etsy Premium plan for multi-employee businesses is coming in 2019 at an yet-to-be-determined price, although you can safely assume it will be more expensive than Plus.

The company isn't shy about its ambitions. More users would improve Etsy's bottom line, of course, but the firm is also hoping to offer more of a challenge to Amazon's Handmade store and eBay -- it noted to Fast Company that its 5 percent cut is still far below Amazon's 15 percent and eBay's 10 percent. If crafters get a deluge of new buyers while still taking more money from each sale, they may be more likely to stay put. This might have an upshot if you're a potential customer, too -- you might be more likely to consider a homemade Etsy item (and possibly save some money in the process) instead of buying the usual mass-produced fare.