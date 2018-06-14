Here's a $20 arcade cabinet made of cardboard and a Switch

I was unable to build the kit myself, so had to make do with the pre-assembled prototype on display at Nyko's E3 booth. The cabinet is assembled in sections, with individual holders for each Joy-Con and a pair of plastic joysticks that clip onto their thumbsticks. This modularity makes taking the various parts of the Switch out of the kit easy enough. It's actually pretty well thought out -- there are even passthrough buttons that move the shoulder buttons on the Joy-Cons to match the traditional arcade six-button layout.

Probably the most striking thing about the design was the pixel art on the side. This was just instructive, though; you'll be able to decorate your own however you want.

Playing with the model at the booth was just fine. I have fairly dainty hands, but struggled to pull off moves in Street Fighter II. This was partially down to the size of the setup, but mostly due to the wiggle room afforded the Joy-Cons in their holding tray. I'm told these issues will be ironed our prior to launch, but at one point, I pushed down harder on the joystick in an attempt to prevent it from moving... and it popped right off when I tried a hurricane kick.

I'm not sure how much better Nyko can really make this. Sure, it can improve the dimensions slightly to prevent wiggle, and fine-tune the placement of buttons, but at the end of the day it's always going to be an arcade cabinet made of cardboard. Luckily it's only going to cost $20 when it launches late this fall, which is firmly in impulse-buy territory for a lot of people looking for a desk toy or a quick gift.

