'Resident Evil 2' is the classic you remember but with a good camera

That's a good thing, considering RE2 is the best-selling title in the Resident Evil franchise. There's a lot of love for the blood-splattered hallways of the Raccoon City Police Department, and in the new game, they're crisper than ever. The remake easily passes for a current-gen title, with high-definition 3D graphics, smooth mechanics and beautifully rendered scenes of guts and gore. It's due to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 25th, 2019.

It draws on features from Resident Evil games that came after 2: It uses the RE Engine, which Capcom debuted with 2017's acclaimed first-person title Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and it switches up the camera. Instead of a fixed perspective, the remake uses an over-the-shoulder mechanic a la Resident Evil 5 or 6. This shift is necessary for the game to play well by today's standards, and since there's precedent in the series for such a viewpoint, it feels completely natural.

The classic RE2 beats are all in the remake: clever puzzles, supplies scattered around ransacked locations, a grid-style inventory system and tenacious zombies. The audio design is on-point, with undead groans floating up the halls as Leon (or Ashley, depending on who you choose as a protagonist) shines a flashlight over blood-soaked tiles and furniture.