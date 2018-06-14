Samsung targets 100 percent renewable energy use by 2020

It's an ambitious but achievable goal, no doubt spurred by the environmental credentials its rivals already boast in this area. Apple says it's now powered entirely by renewable energy, Google is offsetting all of its operational energy through wind and solar, and T-Mobile has already announced plans for 100 percent renewable energy by 2021. It makes financial sense, too, given reports that renewables will likely be cheaper than fossil fuels in just a couple of years' time. Samsung has some catching up to do, but better late than never.