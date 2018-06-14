Valve removes game purchases from Steam Link's iOS beta

We've asked Valve if it can comment. There's no guarantee that these changes will be enough to pass scrutiny and put Steam Link in the App Store, but the company has stressed that it's working with Valve on a version of the app that it would find acceptable. This is clearly a step in that direction. It represents a mixed bag for gamers, though. While just having Steam Link for iOS would be great news for gamers who want to play away from their PC, they'll be losing a feature to get access -- and it's one they don't have to lose on other platforms.