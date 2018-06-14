Watch the World Cup 2018 in VR on Oculus Go and Gear VR

Three other games will be broadcasted for free in virtual reality via Oculus Venues: Portugal vs. Morocco at 5AM PT on June 20th, Brazil vs. Costa Rica at 5AM PT on June 22nd and England vs. Panama at 5am PT on June 24th.

Other select World Cup events are available in certain countries within the Venues platform: UK can see BBC Sport VR programming, while US viewers can watch Fox Sports. There's a selection that's only available to Gear VR owners, though: Viewers in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela can watch DIRECTV Sports VR; Those in Greece can watch ERT VR; In France, MYTF1 VR: Coupe du Monde de la FIFA; Australians can enjoy SBS } Optus FIFA; and Telemundo Deportes VR programming is available in the US. All the above content must be unlocked in your region's app by authenticating through your pay TV provider.