Apple signs Oprah for a multi-year deal

Winfrey is the latest to join a growing list of big entertainment names who have signed on to create or star in original shows for Apple. Those involved in Apple TV projects include Kristen Wiig, Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan is in the works as well as a drama based on Kevin Durant's early life, a Stephen Spielberg-produced revival of Amazing Stories and a space drama from Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica alum Ronald D. Moore. An adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation series is also in development.

Apple is new to television and this level of star power might be necessary for it to successfully compete with the likes of Netflix, which continues to pull plenty of big names as well. It's still unclear when we'll actually get to see these shows, but some have reported that they could be released between March and summer of 2019.