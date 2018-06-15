US government finds new malware from North Korea

Even though Donald Trump is on good terms with North Korea, the Department of Homeland Security is still following that country's ongoing cyberattack campaign (which it's dubbed "Hidden Cobra"). Now CNN reports there's a new variant of North Korean malware to look out for: Typeframe. In a report released yesterday, the DHS says it's able to download and install additional malware, proxies and trojans; modify firewalls; and connect to servers for additional instructions. These are attacks we've seen in plenty of malware variants, Typeframe is just the latest addition.