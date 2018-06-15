iPhone 3GS comes back from the dead in South Korea

Have you ever wished you could relive the experience of owning a classic smartphone? You can, if you live in South Korea. SK Telink is putting the iPhone 3GS back on sale at the end of June after finding a slew of unsold units in a warehouse. Yes, you too can revisit the heady days of 2009, when the Black Eyed Peas dominated the music charts and LTE was still a pipe dream. It won't cost a lot to walk down memory lane when the phone costs 44,000 won (about $40), and don't stress too much over the nine-year-old battery -- SK Telink is inspecting each unit to be sure it's working.