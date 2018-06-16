'Fortnite' marks World Cup with stadium and goal scoring challenges

There are six male and female jerseys to pick from, complete with personalization to reflect your favorite player's colors and number -- now might be your chance to have Neymar rule Tilted Towers. You can buy a footie-themed glider or pick axes, and emotes like a red card can signal an unforgivable offense. We suspect the novelty of all these extras will wear off once the World Cup winds to a close, but this might be just what you're looking for if you live and breathe the sport.

Show off your skills and juggle like the pros with the new Kick Ups Emote.



Available now! pic.twitter.com/hkS5xTQhZH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 16, 2018