RIP, 'Pro Evolution Soccer'

With the launch of FIFA 19 on September 28th, the Champions League will have a new home. This past April, UEFA revealed that after a "fruitful" 10-year partnership with Konami, the two were parting ways. At the time it wasn't 100 percent certain that the European football governing body would be working with EA Sports, but it seemed a safe bet. After all, EA Sports used to make dedicated Champions League games before Konami started featuring the tournament in PES, so a reunion only seemed natural.

FIFA 19

Still, UEFA's announcement made it seem as if it was Konami's decision to end the relationship, which seems like a baffling move from the Japanese developer. "The UEFA Champions League license has given us a platform to create unique experiences and provide football fans from all over the world with an opportunity to enjoy this competition first-hand," said Jonas Lygaard, senior director of brand and business development for Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. "This year, however, we will shift our focus into other areas. We will continue to explore alternative ways UEFA and Konami can continue to work together, as our relationship remains strong."

When FIFA 18 is reportedly outselling PES 18 by 10 to 1, it's clear Konami needed everything at its disposal to stand out, and the UCL was one of the few edges it had over EA Sports. But that's no longer the case. EA Sports made its partnership with UEFA official at E3 2018, which will bring the Champions League and Europa League to FIFA 19 and leaves PES 19 without much to offer. Not only did Konami lose rights to both of UEFA's most important club tournaments, but it also lost its licensing deal with German team Borussia Dortmund -- meaning it can't use its logos, stadiums or players in the game or any promotional assets.