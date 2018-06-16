Silk Road creator's alleged ally extradited to the US

Clark had his first hearing on June 15th. If found guilty, he faces a minimum 10 years in prison and could be sentenced to life behind bars. To date, Clark has denied the charges.

If you believe accusations, Clark played a central role in Silk Road's operations. He provided advice on security and infrastructure, helped hire programmers, discussed service rules and got involved in sales promotions. He reportedly used the threat of violence to keep out law enforcement, and created a "cover story" to make it look like Ulbricht had sold Silk Road to someone else. Suffice it to say that prosecutors have a strong incentive to land a conviction -- this would send a signal to anyone doling out advice to dark web groups.