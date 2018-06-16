Video referee technology influences its first World Cup goal

Tech played a crucial role later in the match, too. Goal-line systems once again helped France after a Paul Pogba shot bounced vertically off Australia's crossbar. While it wasn't initially clear if he'd scored, the equipment determined that the ball had creeped inches past the goal line and counted as France's second, decisive point.

The game as a whole has been characterized as unexciting (two out of the three goals came from penalties). However, that might just underscore the value of VAR. While there are complaints that it can slow down play, it's meant to provide clarity in messy situations like this. We wouldn't be surprised if VAR and goal-line tech played vital roles throughout the rest of the Cup.