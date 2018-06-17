Amazon sunsets its live video tech support for Fire tablets

While the feature may have been useful for some users, it clearly never quite became as vital as Amazon imagined it to be. It didn't move the needle in the tech industry, and now Amazon has Alexa, which can also provide basic tech support and doesn't need to be paid a salary. When asked why Mayday is being discontinued, the tech giant told GeekWire that it's because the "video calling service was offered on legacy devices that are no longer sold by Amazon.com."

Those who have a Fire tablet will have to either call or email the company through the Quick Actions menu on their device or via the Help App if they need any assistance going forward. A tech support rep can still use Mayday's screen-sharing tool on supported devices, though, so they can show users what to do in case that's easier than giving verbalized instructions.