Jaguar breaks the world's electric boat speed record

The companies are shy about the exact technology in the vessel, but it's drawing on the same technology Jaguar and Williams use in Formula E. Aerodynamics clearly played a part as well -- the single-seater design is optimized for speed.

You probably won't travel that quickly in an EV watercraft in the near future, then. However, this could foster electric boating if and when the technology filters down to seacraft you can actually buy. And crucially, this is just the start of the collaboration. The companies are hoping for more powerful boats in the future, so these seemingly modest records might not last for much longer.