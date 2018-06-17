Xbox One preview brings FastStart loading to Game Pass

It's not certain which titles are FastStart-friendly at this stage. Microsoft knows where it would like to focus your attention, though. It's looking for feedback on the install speed of a handful of games, including Spelunky, The Flame in the Flood and Fuzion Frenzy. That's a hint that at least some games aren't guaranteed to fire up as quickly as you might like. If you're a big Game Pass fan and just can't stand waiting, though, it might be worth jumping on the early release to see where you might save precious time.