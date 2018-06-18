Dish is bringing Netflix to more hotel rooms

Evolve also gives users access to "thousands" of Android TV apps via the Google Play Store as well as a programming guide. The system is 4K-friendly, too, so Netflix users can stream high-resolution movies and TV shows to their room. You'll still need a Netflix account, of course, and you'll be able to sign in either from the main Evolve menu, or stream via Chromecast. When you check out, your Netflix credentials will be automatically removed from the system, as well.