Dropbox lets you preview more file types without having to download

PDF and PowerPoint previews are getting a boost, too. A refreshed sidebar lets you hop to a certain page or slide when previewing those files, which is super useful if you're looking for something specific and know the page it's on. You also preview DWG files and give some feedback even without having AutoCAD installed. That could save designers and their clients a lot of time and headaches.

EPUB previews are new as well, which could be helpful for authors, publishers and agents who want to share manuscripts and keep them password-protected. Dropbox has also added MXF video previews; the company says videographers can capture up to 6 TB of video in a shoot, and previewing footage without having to download large files could prove immensely useful. You can preview these file types in Dropbox's collaborative document app, Paper, as well as on mobile and the web.