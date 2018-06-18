Google adds more handy tools to its data-monitoring app

Most of us probably have a few unused apps lying around on our phones, some of which might be using data. Google says that for some people, as much as 20 percent of mobile data is used by apps that haven't been opened in over a month. That's why it added Unused Apps, a feature that will show you which apps you aren't using but are sucking data nonetheless. It will also give you the option of uninstalling those apps.

Lastly, Datally has always helped you track down WiFi hotspots, but now you can view nearby WiFi networks on a map and then rate them once you've connected.

Google says that the average Datally user has saved 21 percent of their mobile data and these new features are sure to make the app even more useful. All four features are rolling out today.