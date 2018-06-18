Microsoft's latest acquisition focuses on social education

Microsoft has promised that Flipgrid's offerings will still work with other "partner ecosystems," so Google-centric classrooms won't suddenly lose a portion of their curriculum.

The move makes sense given Microsoft's changing role in schools. The company has lost ground to Google in education on a number of fronts, including PCs (Chromebooks are increasingly common) and cloud services. While Microsoft is directly challenging Google with new PCs and tools, Flipgrid gives it a foothold in an area where Google doesn't really compete, regardless of the devices and software the students use.