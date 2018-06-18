Roku could launch a store for streaming subscriptions

Roku has had HBO Now and CBS All Access on its devices for years, though they've needed their own dedicated apps. Its marketplace won't just collect content from multiple providers -- it will let users browse and sign up for them from within the platform, too. As described, it seems similar to Amazon's Channels, though that service is only available to Prime members. It's unclear whether Roku would lock its marketplace behind a similar elite membership. The company is, however, reportedly developing the next version of its billing platform, called Roku Pay.

Roku isn't the only company considering following Amazon's lead. Back in May, Bloomberg reported that Apple will start selling video services from within its TV app.