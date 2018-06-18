Volvo builds a self-docking yacht

Penta president Björn Ingemanson says that the system, which can make constant adjustments against the wind and tide, "can make the sea appear to stand still." Despite this, the company says that the self docking system isn't designed to be run without a human overseeing the process.

The system was first demonstrated during the Swedish leg of the Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg where the racing vessels were moored. Volvo Penta's boat approached the berth between two Volvo Ocean 65 yachts, which have an overall length of 72.6 feet. As you can see in the video, the captain simply sets the system and then watches as the vessel backs itself into the fairly tight space.

Of course this isn't the first system that's been designed to automate the process of safely bringing a boat into dock. Italian yachting company Astra Yacht has shown off a more limited Boat Parking Assistance system that can help boats navigate into tight spaces. It's clear, however, that work is underway to make trips to the sea a little easier and safer for everyone involved.