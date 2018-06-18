'Westworld' mobile game puts you in control June 21st

HBO and Warner Bros. have been teasing their Westworld mobile game for nigh-on half a year. Now, though, they finally have something to show. The Behaviour Interactive-built game is slated to arrive on June 21st -- Apple provided the date for iOS, but we've since confirmed that it's coming to Android that day as well. Whichever platform you use, the premise is the same: you're a Delos trainee running a simulation that grants ever-increasing responsibility over Westworld, requiring you to both satisfy guests and keep the robotic hosts in line.
It promises to be a classic free-to-play experience, but the familiar, game-friendly setting and characters serve as a solid hook. And there are incentives to pre-register if you want to give the game a try. The developers have racked up enough pre-registrations to unlock content packs and a character (Lawrence), so you won't necessarily be starting from scratch like you would with similar games. Let's just hope it's fun once the starting resources and novelty wear out.
