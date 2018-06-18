What's on TV: 'Luke Cage,' 'Preacher' and 'Westworld'

The FIFA World Cup is already rolling along, but this week we're getting ready for the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage on Netflix. AMC has the season premiere of Preacher and Comedy Central brings Drunk History while Westworld wraps up season two Sunday night on HBO. For gamers there's Mario Tennis Aces and Pacific Rim: Uprising is ready to fill your robot fighting needs. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).