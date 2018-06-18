What's on TV: 'Luke Cage,' 'Preacher' and 'Westworld'

The FIFA World Cup is already rolling along, but this week we're getting ready for the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage on Netflix. AMC has the season premiere of Preacher and Comedy Central brings Drunk History while Westworld wraps up season two Sunday night on HBO. For gamers there's Mario Tennis Aces and Pacific Rim: Uprising is ready to fill your robot fighting needs. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K, 3D)
- Paul, Apostle of Christ
- Unsane (4k)
- Bowling for Columbine
- Doctor Who: Tom Baker (S1)
- Awkward (Switch)
- SculptrVR (PS VR)
- The Lost Child (PS4, Switch)
- Grab the Bottle (Xbox One, Switch)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Switch)
- Another World (Switch)
- Haimrik (Xbox One, Switch)
- Battle Knights (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- The Proposal (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler, AMC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, USA, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- We're the Campbell's, TV One, 8 PM
- Courtside at the NBA Finals, HBO, 9 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- Drunk History (summer premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Humans, AMC, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
- Legion (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- The Last Defense, ABC, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (summer premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Young & Hungry (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Brockmire (season finale), IFC, 10 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Next of Kin (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Queen of the South (season premiere), USA, 9 PM
- Marlon, NBC, 9 PM
- This is A.I., Discovery, 9 PM
- Ex on the Beach (season finale), MTV, 9 PM
- Take Two (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter (season premiere), USA, 10 PM
- AFI Life Achievement Award: George Clooney, TNT, 10 PM
- American Woman, Paramount, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Marvel's Luke Cage (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Heavy Rescue: 401 (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Us and Them, Netflix, 3 AM
- Cooking on High (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Derren Brown: Miracle, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- 12 Monkeys, Syfy, 8, 9 & 10 PM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- Undercover Boss, CBS, 8 PM
- The Great British Baking Show (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- Just Another Immigrant, Showtime, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Group C, TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Love Means Zero, Showtime, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- F1 French GP, ESPN2, 10 AM
- 2018 BET Awards, BET, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- A Night to Regret, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Deep State, Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Endeavour (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
- Westworld (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season finale), CNN, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: 702, TV One, 9 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Preacher (season premiere), AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Succession, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]