Adobe’s new all-in-one video-editing tool will work across devices

Adobe is working on a new video-editing product called Project Rush that brings three tools -- Premiere Pro, Audition and After Effects -- together in one place. With Project Rush, you'll be able to edit the color of your videos, improve the sound quality, build a title sequence, add some stock footage and publish it to whatever platform you'd like without having to leave Rush. You'll also be able to do this on multiple devices as Rush will work on both desktop and mobile, and all projects are automatically synced to the cloud, so you can always pick up where you left off. When you're done editing, you can create a thumbnail, decide where to publish the video -- be it YouTube, Facebook, Facebook Stories, Instagram, Instagram Stories Vimeo, Twitter or Snapchat -- and schedule it, all from one screen.