'Alto's Odyssey' slides onto Android next month

Alto's Odyssey, the sequel to the classic snowboarding endless runner Alto's Adventure, is headed to Android next month. Players on iOS devices have explored the Apple Design Award-winning game's gorgeous desert landscapes since February, though Android users have had to remain patient for their own chance to test their mettle on the sandy slopes. You can pre-register on Google Play now, and receive a notification when the game's available, which will be sometime in July.

