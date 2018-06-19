Facebook wants to help small businesses protect your privacy

Data privacy is a continually growing concern in the wake of news of election tampering and Cambridge Analytica scandals. As the EU's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) take full effect, it's not only big corporations that need to be wary of protecting their users' privacy. Facebook is now partnering with TeachPrivacy in the US for community events held to train small and medium businesses on ten specific things they need to know about customer data protection. Sessions will be held in Baltimore, New Orleans, San Diego, Palo Alto and Edison, New Jersey. Facebook is working with the Promontory consulting group to train folks in the EU, as well.