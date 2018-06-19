Microsoft is finally launching its new Xbox Avatar Editor

The customization banquet kicks off with a very Sims-like selection of closet items and customizable appearances, but the fashion conscious can expect extra clothing, accessories, props and moods to arrive soon. Microsoft's extensive avatar line-up already features a number of inclusive options, and this new course is set to dial up the diversity even more: a wider range of body types are making their debut alongside makeup, nose rings, and a multitude of color combinations that can revive even the dullest hairstyle.

Once you've finished beautifying yourself, there's a Photobooth option that lets you snap a picture and set it as your Gamerpic. The standard Gamerpic library is pretty gigantic as it is, but this new crop of avatars could be a tempting alternative for anyone looking into personalizing their account.