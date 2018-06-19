Show More Results

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft is finally launching its new Xbox Avatar Editor

And Xbox Insiders get early access.
Katrina Filippidis, @kkatlas
2h ago in AV
Comments
Microsoft

Microsoft has been whetting Xbox users' appetites with the promise of new, customizable avatars since last year, and after several delays, they're finally becoming available. Xbox Insiders can get a taste of the Avatar Editor app starting tomorrow.

The customization banquet kicks off with a very Sims-like selection of closet items and customizable appearances, but the fashion conscious can expect extra clothing, accessories, props and moods to arrive soon. Microsoft's extensive avatar line-up already features a number of inclusive options, and this new course is set to dial up the diversity even more: a wider range of body types are making their debut alongside makeup, nose rings, and a multitude of color combinations that can revive even the dullest hairstyle.

Once you've finished beautifying yourself, there's a Photobooth option that lets you snap a picture and set it as your Gamerpic. The standard Gamerpic library is pretty gigantic as it is, but this new crop of avatars could be a tempting alternative for anyone looking into personalizing their account.

