Some of the most popular PS4 titles now cost just $20

Thus far, the collection includes a range of console-exclusive, popular, old and some (relatively) recent games. If you missed them the first time around, titles like The Last of Us Remastered, Yakuza Kiwami or Street Fighter V might be worth the $20.

It's no surprise Sony is launching this line now as this console generation starts winding down. Despite launching the mid-generation PS4 Pro two years ago, if Microsoft is indeed planning to release its next fully-fledged system in 2020, now might be the time to sample current hits before the gaming industry gears up for the next wave of consoles.