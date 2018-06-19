A tiny Xbox One S is the latest American Girl accessory

For $50, you can set up your doll in a 'gamer chair,' headset, and Xbox One S with a couple faux games. The tiny console box doubles as an actual projector: Plug a Viewfinder-style disc in and it shows a handful of static 'gameplay' scenes. The included chair has built-in speakers and a 3.5mm plug, so you can use it to pump out game audio or tunes.

$50 is predictably steep for the American Girl brand. For that price, you could get your doll-owning friend an actual game (or several!). Still, if your kid would benefit from seeing their favorite toy playing games just like they do, this might make a neat gift. And as the topical joke goes, at least their doll can cross-play Fortnite with its friends.