TP-Link squeezed a smart home hub into its new mesh WiFi router

The Deco M9 Plus does have some upgrades to its core network, with tri-band AC2200 WiFi (albeit still at a peak 867Mbps on the 5GHz band) that can handle over 100 devices at once. You'll find two gigabit Ethernet jacks and a USB 2.0 port if you still need to attach printers and other wired devices. Be ready for a price hike, though. It'll cost you $300 to get a two-pack (versus the same price for a three-pack of Deco M5 routers), or $179 if you just need one.