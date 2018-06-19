Uber reportedly increased self-driving simulations after fatal crash

It's worth noting that the Unreal Engine-powered simulation software is still relatively new. The Information writes that the suite wasn't developed until after self-driving project lead Anthony Levandowski was fired mid-2017.

To add insult to injury, initially, there were also differences in pay between simulation engineers and other engineers in the department. The end goal was to release a self-driving car in Arizona this year, codenamed "Roadrunner," to compete with Waymo's offering just outside of Phoenix.

Comparatively, Waymo has been touting its simulation testing for awhile now. Last November, the company announced it'd logged some 2.5 million miles in its Carcraft simulation, on top of 4 million miles in the real world. Last year it was also revealed that Waymo's autonomous systems only required human intervention once every 5,128 miles versus Uber's nearly once per-mile.