Ex-CIA engineer charged in 'Vault 7' leak

Last month when we learned that Joshua Schulte still had not been charged for allegedly providing CIA hacking information to Wikileaks despite being in custody for months, his family said he was a "scapegoat" for the data bungle. Today he was charged with 13 counts covering the alleged theft of classified information and then transferring it to an "Organization-1," obstruction of justice as well as possessing and sending child pornography.

While the documents (posted by Politico) did not name the organization, Wikileaks posted several dumps of the "Vault 7" information throughout 2017. What they do reveal is that the government claims Schulte escalated his privileges for access to the info in 2016, then deleted the logs and blocked access from other users. It also claims he sent the info to Wikileaks in 2017, and then made false statements in an FBI interview to cover up the theft.