The Weather Channel's mixed reality broadcasts debut tomorrow

In April, the Weather Channel announced that it would be incorporating immersive, mixed reality content into its broadcasts that will give viewers a realistic look at weather events. Well it's ready to debut that content and tomorrow morning, you'll be able to watch meteorologist Jim Cantore follow the development of a hyper-realistic tornado from its early stages all the way up to it becoming a destructive EF5 behemoth. Cantore will also share ways you can keep safe if faced with severe weather events.
The channel's parent company The Weather Group teamed up with The Future Group for the development of the technology, which is powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine. The mixed reality broadcast will air during the 6AM, 7AM and 8AM hours Eastern time.