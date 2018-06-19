The Weather Channel's mixed reality broadcasts debut tomorrow

In April, the Weather Channel announced that it would be incorporating immersive, mixed reality content into its broadcasts that will give viewers a realistic look at weather events. Well it's ready to debut that content and tomorrow morning, you'll be able to watch meteorologist Jim Cantore follow the development of a hyper-realistic tornado from its early stages all the way up to it becoming a destructive EF5 behemoth. Cantore will also share ways you can keep safe if faced with severe weather events.