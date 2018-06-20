A closer look at the BlackBerry KEY2's new dual camera

But first, the basics: The KEY2 uses a pair of 12-megapixel sensors, one with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.28μm sensor pixels and another with an f/2.6 aperture and 1.0μm sensor pixels. In most cases, you'll wind up relying on that first camera, and that's a good thing — the wider aperture and larger pixels means it sucks up more light and produces brighter photos. Working in tandem with an HDR mode that's on by default, this primary camera has churned out some surprisingly nice photos over the past few days. Other cameras are better able to accentuate the fine details on a subject, but the overall clarity and saturation left us with relatively few complaints. For a BlackBerry — a kind of phone that no one has ever really equated with top-tier image quality — that's not bad at all.

Just take a look at this random shot of a bustling, New York street: