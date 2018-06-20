Apple adds Sesame Workshop kids’ programming to its TV slate

Apple has a large and ever-growing slate of shows in the works, including dramas, comedies, sci-fi originals and thrillers, and soon it will include programming geared toward children. Variety reports today that Apple has teamed up with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, to create live-action and animated series as well as a show featuring puppets. Sesame Street will not be included, however, as HBO has exclusive rights to new episodes.