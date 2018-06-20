Car2Go's carsharing service expands to Chicago starting July 25th

Carsharing service Car2Go is coming to Chicago July 25th. Residents of the big city can register for free now, and new members will get a $15 credit for doing so. This brings the total number of cities that Car2Go is active in to 24.
The service offers a "free-float" model, enabling users to make one-way trips without having to return the vehicle to the same place they picked it up, like other carsharing services do. The per-trip rental covers fuel, parking, insurance and maintenance and you won't have to deal with surge pricing. Available vehicles include the regular blue and white smart cars as well as a fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans. To sign up for free, Chicago residents can use the code CHI2018 until August 23rd.