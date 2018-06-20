What’s coming to Netflix in July: ‘Orange is the New Black’ returns

Other show additions include the second part of the documentary series First Team: Juventus that follows the eponymous Italian football club. That arrives July 6th, along with the second season of Anne With An E, the Anne of Green Gables adaptation. Netflix original cooking show Sugar Rush comes on July 14th, while The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale gets a six-episode extension starting July 15th. The eighth season of the American version of Shameless comes on July 28th and the lovely, earnest Japanese reality show Terrace House's third season heads to Netlfix on the last day of the month.

Films include the debut of the Netflix kids film White Fang on July 6th. The Universal-abandoned, Netflix-acquired Extinction starring Michael Peña (Crash, Ant-Man), Lizzy Caplan (Mean Girls) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage) on July 27th. Older films coming to the platform include The Princess Diaries on July 1st, undeniable tearjerker Blue Valentine on July 5th and the social sci-fi film Her July 29th. Standup lovers get new specials by Jim Jeffries and Iliza Shlesinger, along with the debut of Netflix's up-and-coming comedian showcase The Comedy Lineup on July 3rd.

And as things come to Netflix, so must they go. The inimitable cheerleader epic Bring It On and all four of its sequels leave July 1st, as does Linklater's Before Midnight and the Lethal Weapon quartet. Breakfast at Tiffany's exits the next day, and the aughts-era teen romcom A Cinderella Story (Hillary Duff, Chad Michael Murray) bails on July 30th.