Facebook is placing autoplay video ads inside Messenger

It sounds like more people will eventually be graced with video ads' presence, as well, because a spokesperson told Quartz that Facebook "will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully." The company will make people who "use Messenger each month" its top targets and promises that "they will remain in control of their experience." Not in total control, though, because while they can hide or report an ad, as well as manage their targeting preferences, they can't opt out of seeing them altogether.

As you can imagine, it can be awkward seeing an ad randomly play while you scroll through your messages, especially if they're serious conversations. Messenger ad business head Stefanos Loukakos said, however, that the company doesn't believe video ads will change the way people use the app.

He told Recode: