Facebook is testing paid monthly subscriptions for Groups

Facebook is testing Group subscriptions, which will allow Group admins to charge for exclusive content. Only a few will have access to the feature as of now, but they'll be able to set up a separate, subscriber-only Group and charge members a monthly fee for access. "We know that admins invest their time and energy to maintain their groups, and some have told us that they would like tools to help them continue to invest in their community and offer more to members," Alex Deve, Facebook's product director of Groups, said in a post today. "Today, we're piloting subscriptions with a small number of groups to continue to support group admins who lead these communities."
One Group taking part in the pilot is Declutter My Home, a Group focused on organization in the home. For $15 per month, subscribers can now join Organize My Home and have access to checklists, tutorials and live videos, among other exclusive features. "With the new Organize My Home subscription group, I will be able to provide this new community with more interactive ways to having an organized home like mini-projects, group challenges, trainings and live Q&A, while still keeping the original group as a robust community for getting free advice and motivation," creator Sarah Mueller said in a statement.
Other groups testing the subscription option are Grown and Flown Parents, which is starting a college prep Group for subscribers, and Cooking On A Budget: Recipes & Meal Planning, which is launching a meal planning subscription Group that will include weekly meal plans and shopping lists by grocery store.
TechCrunch reports that Facebook won't be taking a cut of the revenue during the trial.