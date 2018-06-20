Facebook will air live PGA Tour coverage on its Watch tab

The coverage will follow two featured groups starting at approximately 8:30 AM ET Saturday and Sunday mornings. These players will be in the third and final rounds. The coverage will continue until the Golf Channel's programming begins.

It's clear that this is an enhancement to existing coverage, rather than replacing it, which may work better for Facebook. One complaint against Facebook's exclusive deals is that people paying for premium cable packages in order to watch all available content for a particular sport don't especially relish the idea of tuning into Facebook to watch a game. This will not replace what's available on a different channel; it will merely deliver additional content to viewers.