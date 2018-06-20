A first look at Instagram's IGTV

IGTV is going to be perfect for creators with thousands or millions of followers -- especially since Instagram has an audience of 1 billion monthly active users -- but anyone with an account can upload videos up to an hour long. Yes, you too can try to become an influencer on IGTV. Instagram said that the hour-long limit is only for the launch, since it plans to eventually let people upload content without restraint.

IGTV is coming to iOS and Android in the next few days, but in the meantime, you can watch some of these vertical videos starting today in the Instagram app.