Porsche invests in EV supercar-maker Rimac

Just recently, luxury automaker Porsche teased its electric Mission E sports car, showing its shadowy silhouette that's not unlike its other non-EV cars. Now, the company has shown that it's getting even more serious about electric vehicles and its Mission E development by teaming up with EV supercar-maker Rimac. Porsche has taken a minority shareholding of ten percent in Rimac Automobili, which you might know as the creator of Concept Two hypercar EV. In addition to manufacturing incredibly fast electric vehicles, Rimac also develops and produces EV components.
Porsche Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT Lutz Meschke, said the company hopes "to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership." Presumably, that means Rimac will help its new partner design and make parts for its electric vehicles going forward. Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a statement: "This partnership now is an important step for [the company] on our way to become a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems."