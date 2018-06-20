Up close with the Galaxy S9 in 'Sunrise Gold'

Samsung teased a gold color variant of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus two days ago, and now it's officially announced the availability. Starting June 24th, you'll be able to get the "Sunrise Gold" version of the flagship at Best Buy (in stores and online) as well as Samsung.com. For those keeping score, that means the S9s are now available in four colors in the US -- Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and the new gold hue. Elsewhere in the world, folks can also get a silver version. We took an early look at the Sunrise Gold S9 and S9 Plus, which isn't different from the original handset in any other way.