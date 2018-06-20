Volvo’s new US-made S60 sedan will be available via subscription

Prospective owners can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive gas options or two plug-in hybrid engine variants: The 340-horsepower T6 or 400-horsepower T8, though it's unclear if the former will be sold in the US, CNET opined. The car's retail price will range between $35,800 and $54,400 (with the higher-end hybrid at the top). A 'Polestar Engineered' version of the T8 is also available, which includes cosmetic and performance upgrades that nudge the car up to 415 horsepower.

Clients can also opt to drive the S60 through the concierge-style Care by Volvo subscription service, though it will be pricier than the $600-per-month the automaker charges for an XC40 crossover. If customers want the new sedan, they can pay $775 for a baseline T6 or $850 for a sportier 'R-Design' model with an upgraded chassis. Hybrid S60s will only be offered in Polestar-refined T8 versions and in limited amounts for an undisclosed price.

The S60 will start production this fall at Volvo's new factory in Charleston, South Carolina, per CNET. While it will be released in the US, that's not the only market the S60 is intended for: "It is a true driver's car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars," president and chief executive of Volvo Cars Håkan Samuelsson said in a press release.