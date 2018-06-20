'Westworld: The Maze' is a choose-your-own-adventure Alexa game

You'll play an unnamed Westworld host throughout three levels with more than 60 storylines and 400 unique game choices. Answer riddles and ask the right questions, and if you know your stuff, you'll make it to the center of the maze.

The game uses the series' complete sound library, with character favorites Bernard and Clementine making appearances throughout. There's more than two hours of unique gameplay at hand, although you should be able to complete it in about 20 minutes if your knowledge is up to par and you stay alive that long. To get started, tell your device, "Alexa, open Westworld." Here's a tip, show the folk you meet some respect, and remember, everything could be a clue.