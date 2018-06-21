A vertical case makes arcade games easier on Nintendo Switch

The Flip Grip, as it's called, will retail for $15 if it meets its $42,500 goal (it currently sits just above $14,000). It's a single piece of ABS plastic with cutouts that leave the game card, SD slot and headphone jack exposed when the console is fully inserted -- but unfortunately, the charging port and power button are both inaccessible. There's even a little slot in the back to insert something (like a credit card (!!), the campaign suggests) as a makeshift stand.

Current Switch titles that benefit from vertical play include classics like the original Donkey Kong, Punch-OUt!!, Ikaruga, Galaga and Pac-Man. To be clear, only games that support screen rotation will benefit, but the Switch menu interfaces don't support vertical orientation, so it's not a seamless experience.

The Flip Grip is a collaboration between veteran games journalist Jeremy Parish, hardware engineer Mike Choi and production company Fangamer. The case has already been designed and prototyped, according to the site -- it just needs funding for mass-production. If the campaign meets its goal, the Flip Grip is expected to begin shipping in November.