Battle royale title 'Darwin Project' will soon be free on Xbox

IT'S 'BOUT TIME! #DarwinProject will be F2P on @Xbox starting July 4th! Our early adopters will find a lovely Founder's Pack on July 3rd. Also updates on Performance + Friend Invites and more! FAQ here: https://t.co/IKgSqLUZWV pic.twitter.com/hSUIfWrM0i — Darwin Project (@ScavengerStudio) June 20, 2018

Darwin Project generated a lot of buzz at E3 2017, and we once described it as "Katniss Everdeen running around Pochinki Hill, chopping down trees like Wilson the Gentleman Scientist." Despite the great reception before it even launched, it now needs to drum up interest in order to compete with more popular titles like Fortnite.

To make it up to those who already paid for the game, the studio will give them a Founder's Pack on July 3rd. They can also contact Xbox support for a refund if they'd rather get their money back. In addition to making the game free, Scavenger Studio also improved its performance, added the friend system for Xbox, and is now working to fine-tune its combat, player powers and tile system.