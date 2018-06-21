FDA approves implantable glucose monitor that lasts for 90 days

The caveat is that only qualified health care providers may insert and retrieve the implant. It rests just inside the patient's skin and is coated with a fluorescent chemical that produces light when exposed to glucose so it can read whether the body's levels are too high (hyperglycemia) or low (hypoglycemia). Measurements are sent to the paired app every five minutes.

The FDA cleared the Eversense system, as it's called, after a 125-person study reported that less than one percent of participants reported serious adverse reactions to the implant. This CGM system has another post-approval study slated, but an FDA advisory committee unanimously recommended that the Eversense's benefits outweighed the risk. But the initial report didn't indicate whether it was indeed more accurate than previous non-implanted setups. Until then, there are other digital monitoring options the agency has approved, like the FreeStyle Libre, that patients can insert themselves -- but that must be replaced within 10 days.